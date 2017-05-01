Derby week excitement builds leading up to the 143rd Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores Churchill Downs during the most exciting week in horse racing.
The anticipation builds through the week as everything ramps up to the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
There is so much action happening behind the scenes that many people don't see.
Keith Kaiser finds the interesting and fun aspects surrounding this historic event.
