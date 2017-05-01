Kelly Ripa announces Ryan Seacrest as new co-host for 'Live'

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out

Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."

Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisis

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

'No chaos,' Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff

Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs

Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in place

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in place

Tillerson concedes Russia ties are sour, but holds out hope

Tillerson concedes Russia ties are sour, but holds out hope

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Spain's National Court has recommended the extradition to the United States of a Russian computer programmer accused by U.S. prosecutors of developing malicious software which caused losses of some $855,000.

Spain's National Court has recommended the extradition to the United States of a Russian computer programmer accused by U.S. prosecutors of developing malicious software which caused losses of some $855,000.

Spanish court backs extradition of Russian programmer to US

Spanish court backs extradition of Russian programmer to US

Reports: Trump administration discussing ways to compel China crackdown on theft of copyrights, patents and other intellectual property.

Reports: Trump administration discussing ways to compel China crackdown on theft of copyrights, patents and other intellectual property.

US plans trade probe over China's demands for tech transfers

US plans trade probe over China's demands for tech transfers

A teenage boy traveling alone to San Francisco quickly removed an emergency door after his plane landed, slid down the wing and jumped onto a tarmac before shocked passengers could do anything to stop him.

A teenage boy traveling alone to San Francisco quickly removed an emergency door after his plane landed, slid down the wing and jumped onto a tarmac before shocked passengers could do anything to stop him.

Teen jumps out of plane emergency door at San Francisco

Teen jumps out of plane emergency door at San Francisco

Former FBI Director James Comey has a book deal and will write about everything from allegations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign to the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton's private e-mail server.

Former FBI Director James Comey has a book deal and will write about everything from allegations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign to the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton's...

James Comey has book deal, publication set for next spring

James Comey has book deal, publication set for next spring

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First safe repair of disease-causing gene in human embryos

First safe repair of disease-causing gene in human embryos

A new study shows a correlation between rising temperatures and the rate of farmer suicides in India.

A new study shows a correlation between rising temperatures and the rate of farmer suicides in India.

Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an astonishing catch by center fielder Austin Jackson.

Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an astonishing...

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kelly Ripa officially has a new co-host.

Ripa announced during Monday's show that Ryan Seacrest will be the new permanent co-host of her daytime talk show.

The addition of Seacrest comes nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan.

Ripa posted a video to Twitter on Sunday afternoon in which she took a sip from a "Live with Kelly" mug that also included a question mark. She said in the video, "Tune in tomorrow. Trust me."

The show says it's "growing to two" on Twitter. Another post has "announce co-host" on Ripa's "to do" list.

News of Strahan's exit for "Good Morning America" last May led Ripa to skip the show for two days in protest of the way the situation was handled.

Numerous celebrities have filled in as co-hosts with Ripa over the past year, including Jerry O'Connell, Fred Savage and Andy Cohen.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.