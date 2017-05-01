Kelly Ripa announces Ryan Seacrest as new co-host for 'Live' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kelly Ripa announces Ryan Seacrest as new co-host for 'Live'

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kelly Ripa officially has a new co-host.

Ripa announced during Monday's show that Ryan Seacrest will be the new permanent co-host of her daytime talk show.

The addition of Seacrest comes nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan.

Ripa posted a video to Twitter on Sunday afternoon in which she took a sip from a "Live with Kelly" mug that also included a question mark. She said in the video, "Tune in tomorrow. Trust me."

The show says it's "growing to two" on Twitter. Another post has "announce co-host" on Ripa's "to do" list.

News of Strahan's exit for "Good Morning America" last May led Ripa to skip the show for two days in protest of the way the situation was handled.

Numerous celebrities have filled in as co-hosts with Ripa over the past year, including Jerry O'Connell, Fred Savage and Andy Cohen.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

