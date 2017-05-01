NEW DERBY GALA: 'The Trifecta' to be held May 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the inaugural year for a new exclusive Derby Event to benefit the West End School.

Former NBA basketball player and Louisville businessman Junior Bridgeman and his family announced "The Trifecta" on Monday. The event will be hosted by comedian Sinbad and will be held at the Marriot East on Friday, May 5.

The event will also benefit the West End School and the University of Louisville Autism Center at Kosair Charities.

Among the celebrities on the guest list: Louisville’s very own Linkin’ Bridge, Grammy winning singer/songwriter Miguel, and R&B songstress and Multi-Grammy Award winner Jill Scott.

“We all have the responsibility to give back to the communities in which we live and work," Bridgeman said in a news release. "Helping those less fortunate should be one of the values we strive to pursue,” stated Bridgeman. "To be able to bring a spirit of giving into the Derby weekend while incorporating the fun aspect that 'The Trifecta' provides is what we plan to accomplish."

The West End School is a free, private, college preparatory elementary and middle school for at-risk young men. Admission is open to boys entering pre-kindergarten through sixth grade who are on free or reduced lunch, are capable of doing academic work at grade level or above and who would benefit from a safe environment & high expectations. Middle school students board Monday through Friday and return home on the weekends. The UofL Autism Center at Kosair Charities is an ideal environment for targeting each child’s specific needs while fostering group thinking and strategies among practitioners.

Bridgeman was chairman of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees during the mid-2000s. He also held the position when Gov. Matt Bevin appointed the new board earlier this year. He resigned from the board of trustees in February to focus on his business ventures.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.