2 men arrested after stabbing at Greyhound bus station - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 men arrested after stabbing at Greyhound bus station

Billy Finn (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Billy Finn (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
John Gentuso (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) John Gentuso (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two people after a man was stabbed outside the Greyhound bus station over the weekend. 

It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. According to the arrest report, two men were involved in the stabbing that left the victim hospitalized with five lacerations and "serious physical injuries." 

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted two men  -- 52-year-old Billy Finn and 26-year-old John Gentuso -- running from the scene holding knives in their hands.  

Both men were arrested about an hour after the incident.

They're charged with first degree assault and being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

