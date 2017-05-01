POLICE: Louisville woman left crash that left several people seriously hurt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman authorities say left the scene of a crash that left several people seriously injured.

Shenae Gardner, 26, was arrested Sunday on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

An official police report states that Gardner left the scene of a crash that happened on West Broadway on May 8, 2016. According to investigators, the crash involved two other vehicles in addition to Gardner's.

Police say the car being driven by Gardner hit another vehicle that was trying to enter eastbound traffic on Broadway.

According to officials, once Gardner's car hit the car that was headed east, that car then hit another vehicle that was going west.

Authorities say Gardner got out of her car and left the scene on foot, but left her driver's license in the car.

Louisville Metro Police came to the scene and a report was taken.

Police say the day after the accident, Garnder contacted an officer and admitted she had been driving the car involved in the accident, and said she left the scene because she had been drinking.

Officials say the driver of the car going east on Broadway was taken to University Hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the westbound car, as well as two passengers inside the car, were also taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Gardner is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance. She was expected in court on Monday.

