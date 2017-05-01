Kentucky Corvette plant to put tours on hiatus for year and a half

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - For the next year and a half, the public won't be able to tour the Kentucky plant that manufactures Corvettes in Bowling Green.

The National Corvette Museum says all plant tours are on hold after June 16. That's because of extensive work planned at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant.

Tours generally last an hour, and the facility charges a fee.

Tourism officials have planned for the long gap by offering a package that includes the National Corvette Museum, the Historic RailPark and Train Museum and Aviation Heritage Park.

