Kentucky Kingdom offering visitors new roller coaster, several u

Kentucky Kingdom offering visitors new roller coaster, several upgrades

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new thrill ride and upgrades to a classic wooden coaster are some of visitors to Kentucky Kingdom can look forward to this year.

Kentucky Kingdom opened up this past weekend as well as the much anticipated new ride, "Eye of the Storm." It's a 24-passenger, high-speed thrill ride with a roller coaster train that circles a seven-story loop.

"This year we're very excited to announce that we have Eye of the Storm, which is a new coaster that involves six inversions, so it's for those thrill seekers out there! And not just six inversions but reverse inversions, which is a pretty neat experience," said Lesly Birkner, the park's director of operations.

The park is currently only open on weekends.

Park officials say they saw great attendance numbers this past Saturday and Sunday.

Until the park opens up seven days a week, crews are hard at work making sure everything is perfect, which includes finishing touches such as landscaping and maintenance.

This year, the classic wooden coaster "Thunder Run" received a new train, which is designed to give riders a smoother and faster ride. Officials say improvements to the wooden coaster cost more than $500,000.

This year for convenience, there's also an additional entrance to the Hurricane Bay Water Park.

There's also something new for the little ones: a balloon ride and racetrack.

Other improvements include more lockers, tables and chairs throughout the park and three additional ticket windows.

Kentucky Kingdom is actively hiring for seasonal work. There are a number of positions available.

The park will be open seven days a week, starting May 26.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

