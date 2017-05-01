CRAWFORD | UK kicks off SEC naming rights game: Commonwealth Stadium becomes Kroger Field

WDRB's Eric Crawford outlines Day 1 of University of Louisville football practice.More >>
Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford takes a look at roots of the debate about football safety, in light of the most recent study on brain injury among football players.More >>
WDRB's Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford take a trip through Kentucky Football Media Day at Kroger Field by the numbers.More >>
Teddy Bridgewater held his first news conference since suffering a gruesome knee injury last June at the Minnesota Vikings' training complex on Thursday.More >>
Louisville coach Rick Pitino says junior-to-be Ray Spalding is the team's most-improved player in offseason workouts.More >>
While they've been at odds in tense financial times, U of L, the city of Louisville and the state's Arena Authority better get comfortable together, according to WDRB's Eric Crawford.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was the overwhelming pick of media to repeat as Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.More >>
