Louisville, bourbon industry to star in new action movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lights, camera, bourbon.  Louisville's signature industry is about to go Hollywood, and it could means millions of dollars in new tourism for the city.

Louisville and bourbon will play a major role in a new big, budget movie called “Kingsmen: The Golden Circle.”

The film is a sequel to "Kingsmen: The Secret Service," and It's an all-out action flick about a spy ring that operates a bourbon distillery as its cover.

The bourbon is called "Statesman " and,  in the film, it is made in Louisville by Old Forester.

Old Forester's President Campbell Brown says it all happened through a family connection with the film's director, Matthew Vaughn.

“He shared his ideas and the movie script, and we read through it. It looked like a celebration of the things that we love: bourbon and Louisville, Kentucky,” Brown told WDRB News.

The film was not actually shot in Louisville, but the city and its bourbon industry are at the movie's core.

“How much fun to have the master distillers as the super-secret spies that can save the world, so I think it's a fitting theme for our city and the commonwealth,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

It is the kind of marketing money cannot buy.

"This is part of the plot line. They are distillers, and it's in Louisville, Kentucky. As far as aligning with our city's brand, and all that we've done to promote bourbon tourism, I think it's just going to be a homerun," said Stacey Yates of the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The city will launch a tourism campaign called the "Statesman Experience" to coincide with the film.

"We're going to partner with the Kentucky Department of Travel to put this together, from flights, to hotel stays, to tickets to attractions like Churchill Downs," said Yates.

Later this year, Old Forester plans to release an actual bourbon called “Statesman.”

“Here we could actually create a product that had a role in the film, and then take the product, 'Statesman,' and introduce it to consumers everywhere,” said Brown. 

The bourbon hits the shelves in August. The film opens nationwide on September 22nd.

As part of the film’s promotion, one of its stars, Jeff Bridges, will attend the  Kentucky Derby, and be a guest at annual the Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve party.

