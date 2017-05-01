IMAGES | Backside at Churchill Downs - Monday, May 1, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby week got off to a rainy start at Churchill Downs Monday, but that didn't stop the horses and crews from getting ready for the 143rd Run for the Roses.

WDRB in the Morning staffers shot a few dozen pictures while they were at the track. There was plenty of food, fashion and fun for everyone. Check out the pictures in the slideshow.

[IMAGES: MONDAY ON THE BACKSIDE OF CHURCHILL DOWNS DURING DERBY WEEK]

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.