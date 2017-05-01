Clarksville mom accepts plea deal in death of 3-year-old daughter

The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue the school district for not addressing cyber bullies.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana mother who was arrested after her 3-year-old daughter died from severe injuries consistent with child abuse has accepted a plea deal.

Cynthia Weigleb pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. Under the terms of the plea deal, Weigleb agreed to spend 32 years in prison on both charges.

Weigleb was charged after the death of her daughter Alexis Arensman in 2015. Medical reports show Alexis was abused, and prosecutors say neglect caused her death.

She was also charged with neglecting Alexis' sister, who is now living with foster parents.

According to medical records, Arensman was horrifically abused, and her injuries included "a gastric perforation, liver laceration, multiple scalp impact sites, posterior rib fractures, a mask-like burn to the face, and multiple cutaneous contusions and abrasions of multiple surfaces."

"I feel very comfortable that with the evidence that we have this is a good resolution, it has her going to prison for a long time and I was more comfortable taking this plea with this sentence than risking going to trial," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Weigleb was arrested in 2011 for beating a 3-month-old and breaking the child's legs and ribs. She pleaded guilty to battery and causing serious bodily injury in that case.

"The jury probably would not have heard about that in this case, I probably would not have been allowed to tell the jury that," Mull said.

Joseph Manske, Weigleb's boyfriend, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in the crimes last week. That's three years more than Weigleb will serve.

"We actually had stronger evidence in the case against Mr. Manske than we did Miss Weigleb in the case, and based upon that we were able to secure a bit of a longer sentence in his case," Mull said.

Weigleb will be formally sentenced on June 5.

