Louisville Slugger continues production of pink bats to raise cancer awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Going to bat against breast cancer.

On Monday Louisville Slugger rolled out 250 pink bats to raise awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer. Major League Baseball players will use the bats during Mother's Day Weekend.

This is the first year that players will be allowed to use the pink bats on both Saturday and Sunday.

"That's gonna be great because now it means there is more opportunity for fans to see the pink bats being used, which raises more awareness, which encourages more people to get mammograms and then also will allow for more money to be raised," said Rick Redman, vice president of communications for Louisville Slugger.

This is the 12th season for the pink bats.

