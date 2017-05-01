LMPD investigating 2 'suspicious' deaths in Chickasaw neighborho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating 2 'suspicious' deaths in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two bodies were found in a home Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LMPD is calling the deaths "suspicious" and believe foul play was involved. 

Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman when conducting a welfare check around 2 p.m. Both victims suffered "severe trauma," according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, who added that investigators aren't ruling anything out.

"You just never know where a crime will happen at," said Kim Stone, who lives nearby. "But I don't think you'd really expect it to happen over here ... it's a quiet neighborhood. A lot of people around here are retired and just trying to live their lives with peace. And this is what they wake up to."

A friend of the male victim says he is heartbroken after hearing about his death.

"[He was] a well-liked, well-known individual," Vincent Henderson said. "Business owner, [a] person that would do anything or go out of their way to help anybody."

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

