LMPD investigating 2 'suspicious' deaths in Chickasaw neighborhood

The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue the school district for not addressing cyber bullies.

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

A month ago, Gov. Bevin went to great length to call me a liar.

Police say it started when several people called UPS to say that their Apple Watches were never delivered...

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

Neighbors fed up with trash-filled property in New Albany

He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."

Shelbyville man arrested after 5-week-old brought to hospital with several fractured ribs

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two bodies were found in a home Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LMPD is calling the deaths "suspicious" and believe foul play was involved.

Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman when conducting a welfare check around 2 p.m. Both victims suffered "severe trauma," according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, who added that investigators aren't ruling anything out.

"You just never know where a crime will happen at," said Kim Stone, who lives nearby. "But I don't think you'd really expect it to happen over here ... it's a quiet neighborhood. A lot of people around here are retired and just trying to live their lives with peace. And this is what they wake up to."

A friend of the male victim says he is heartbroken after hearing about his death.

"[He was] a well-liked, well-known individual," Vincent Henderson said. "Business owner, [a] person that would do anything or go out of their way to help anybody."

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

