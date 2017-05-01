Police looking for several suspects in fatal hit-and-runs across Louisville

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers, an army veteran and a motorcyclist were killed by hit-and-run drivers that disappeared into the night, and now LMPD is looking for the suspects wanted in the unsolved cases.

In most of the cases, the victims were just walking when someone hit and killed them and then left the scene.

"When the coroner knocked on the door with her VA ID in his hand, and he told me, and all I could do was just fall to the floor, " said Marguerite Malone, who laid her daughter to rest Monday.

U.S. Army Veteran Monedria Malone was killed by a car on Indian Trail and Unseld Boulevard on April 22.

"There's many reasons why people leave the scene of accidents," said Sgt. William Patterson with LMPD Traffic.

Right now, LMPD is looking for suspects and tips in several cases. That includes a case from 2015 when 36-year-old Tracey Stovall was killed on Alanadale Drive near Dixie Highway and 68-year-old Donald Benningfield was killed near Bardstown Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.

And in 2016, 51-year old Calvin Watkins died on Emerson Avenue, 15-year old Trey Monroe-Royce died on Glengarry Drive and 48-year old Migidalia Morell-Manso was killed on the the Outer Loop and Grade Lane.

And a motorcyclist, 29-year old DeAnte Washington, was killed April 25 on Central Avenue by a driver who didn't stop.

Patterson says police are close to making an arrest in the death of 19-year-old Deniesha Pugh, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on west Broadway in June of 2015.

"Almost two years later, we do have a named suspect, and we do have a suspect vehicle," Sgt. Patterson said. "We want to be able to go to a family member and tell them this is what happened, this is why it happened, and we have closed your case out."

If you have information about any of these cases, you can call police at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.