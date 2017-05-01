Georgia Queen docks on the banks of the Ohio River

Police say it started when several people called UPS to say that their Apple Watches were never delivered...

The problems on the first day of school that prompted school officials to cancel classes for day two.

He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."

The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.

Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.

After 15 surgeries, Louisville boy with one of world's rarest disorders passes away

A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is the week when Louisville becomes the world's stage.

Everywhere you look, there's someone new: an out-of-state 3-year-old looking to bring home the roses and tourists ready to take in the most exciting two minutes in sports for the first time.

A steamboat made its first trip to Louisville too, but it's not going anywhere come Sunday morning. The Georgia Queen is leaving its "Peach State" roots behind for the banks of the Ohio River.

The 2,300-mile journey on the water from Savannah to Louisville started a few weeks back and came to an end over the weekend

"They finished up the trip Saturday morning," said John Boyle with the Belle of Louisville. "About 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning is when they got in."

The new steamboat's presence is already making waves. People are wondering how and when it will be used.

"We're going to use it for cruise dining and site-seeing trips," Boyle said.

It will join a fleet that already sees a lot of traffic. The Belle of Louisville and Spirit of Jefferson are often booked. The Queen creates more availability and efficiency.

"With a smaller boat like this one, it's not as labor intensive, and we can actually serve more people on this boat," Boyle said.

The Georgia Queen name is getting thrown overboard. It's new name is expected to be announced later this week.

