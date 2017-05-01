Costs increase for illegally parking in Louisville

McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted of killing Michael Newby during a bust in 2004, and now he's re-applied for a job with LMPD.

Family of teen killed by former LMPD officer 'shocked' at his desire to return to the force

He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."

Shelbyville man arrested after 5-week-old brought to hospital with several fractured ribs

The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.

No charges expected after pedestrian hit and killed on Taylor Boulevard

Police say it started when several people called UPS to say that their Apple Watches were never delivered...

LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in the Park Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.

After 15 surgeries, Louisville boy with one of world's rarest disorders passes away

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In case you needed a reminder, here's a warning for Derby week: Parking illegally in Louisville will now cost you more.

For years, the price was capped at $107, but now towing companies say they're allowed to charge you more. Owner of Dave's Towing Dave Jones said new city rules are bumping up the price of tows from privately-owned lots.

"We can charge $138 dollars," Jones said.

He said the newly authorized impound price will help business.

"It was one of the cities with the lowest rates there are in the United States at $107," Jones said.

But that price wasn't enough to cover costs and the rising demand in areas like the Highlands, where illegal parking is problematic.

"People that own those parking lots are calling us saying, 'Please help me,'" said Jones, adding that drivers park illegally by using other businesses' lots and even blocking the bank's drive-thru windows.

It's a daily problem, he said, but will likely be worse during Kentucky Derby week. That's why he's putting more drivers on the schedule through the weekend.

One of the toughest spots to find somewhere to park is near the University of Louisville campus.

"It's rough trying to park and find spots," said student Matthew Wilson, who has been towed in the past. "If you're a college student, usually you work part-time. Money is really scarce, and paying for towing is horrible."

"Unfortunately, it's a necessity that these cars get towed," Jones said. "They have to get towed or people can't do their business."

As for enforcing the new rates, it's up to the individual towing company when they change their prices.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.