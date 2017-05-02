Todd Pletcher hopes to make history this year in the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainer Todd Pletcher sits in a cramped, cinder block office at the end of his barn at Churchill Downs. Just outside are five potential Derby horses. If he saddles three on the first Saturday in May, he'll tie Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas for most lifetime Derby entries.

"To be honest with you, I haven't really thought about it," Pletcher says, adding that the starts don't mean much until you follow them with wins.

"We've got some catching up to do there," he says, referring to Lukas' four Derby wins. "So, having the most starters doesn't mean as much to me as winning it again."

Pletcher has saddled a horse in all but one Derby since 2000. He has won once--with Super Saver in 2006.

"For me, the one thing that I was happy about is that both my parents were here to see it, and hopefully they're here to see another this year," Pletcher says.

Pletcher's family has a special appreciation for what he's doing.

"My father trained horses, so it's kind of all I've known my whole life is this lifestyle," explains Pletcher. "So, it's something that I knew pretty early on in life that I wanted to be involved in."

Pletcher is awake by four a.m., at the barn by 5, and often still at the track for racing until 7 p.m.

"When you're dealing with horses, it's generally seven days a week, and they need our care every day, whether they're racing or not," Pletcher adds.

The trainer says he often enjoys the Derby through the eyes of his clients. He says part of the fun for his team is seeing the look on the owners' faces when they make the walk from the backside to the paddock for the race.

"It's a very electric feeling," he says, "and part of the satisfaction for us is seeing our clients experience that."

While the race itself is exciting, the thrill for Pletcher is in the day-to-day work. Two-year-olds are coming in now, and he's already evaluating potential for Kentucky Derby 2018.

Given his history in the Derby, it's a pretty safe bet Pletcher will be back to do this again next year.

Pletcher's likely Derby starters are: Always Dreaming, Tapwrit, and Patch. He announced last week that Malagacy and Battalion Runner would most likely not enter the race, despite their eligibility.

