2017 Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep honors the 'Sport of Kings..and Queens'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is steeped in tradition including Woodford Reserve's $1,000 Mint Juleps.

For the bourbon's 12th year of the charity tradition, it pays tribute to the British origins of the Kentucky Derby and is presented under one theme: The Sport of Kings and … Queens.

Global Brand Ambassador and Master Bartender Tom Vernon, who happens to be British, created this year's recipe. This year's cup draws inspiration from British photographer, Eadweard Muybridge's famous "horse-in motion" film strip. He was the first to capture that all four hooves do leave the ground allowing a horse to "fly". The cup features a simplified animation of a horse's trip around the track which can be seen by rotating the cup and using a bit of imagination.

There are 90 pewter Noble Cups for $1,000, and 15 gold-plated, sterling silver Royal Cups for $2,500. Consumers can purchase cups online at www.woodfordreservemintjulep.com with net proceeds going to the Kentucky Derby Museum. Cups are available for purchase online through May 5, 2017 at 12:00 pm EST and a limited number will be available at Churchill Downs on Derby Day.

Proceeds from the mint julep cup sales will benefit the The Kentucky Derby Museum, and support their mission to preserve the history, tradition, hospitality and pride of the world-renown event that is the Kentucky Derby. Over the past 12 years, the Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep program has helped raise more than $450,000 in charitable donations to equine and humanitarian related causes.

About Woodford Reserve:

Woodford Reserve, the "Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby," is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, CLICK HERE.

