Serve up brunch with LouVino's recipe for stuffed French toast and bourbon maple syrup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern-inspired brunch favorites served up Kentucky-style are perfect for your pre-Derby festivities or post-Derby day breakfast.

LouVino's chef Tavis Rockwell is showing how to make stuffed French toast with a bourbon maple syrup. He's elevating brunch classics your guests are sure to love including country ham and biscuits with pimento cheese and pepper jelly; maple eggs Benedict with grits cakes, country ham and spiced maple hollandaise.

LouVino Highlands is taking reservations for Oaks and Derby dinner.

LouVino Douglass Hills is taking reservations for Oaks and Derby brunch and dinner. A special Derby menu will be available for dinner both days.

Both locations will be open post-Derby for Sunday brunch.

LouVino features reinvented Southern-inspired small plates and more than 70 wines by the glass.

For menus, reservations and more information, visit www.louvino.com.

LouVino

1606 Bardstown Rd.

and

11400 Main St., Middletown

www.louvino.com

Stuffed French Toast with Bourbon Maple Syrup

(Courtesy Chef Tavis Rockwell at LouVino)

Serves: 4

¼ cup heavy cream

1 cup mascarpone

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 large baguette

¼ cup milk

1 egg

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon butter

4 ounces bourbon

3 ounces honey

2 cups pure maple syrup

Fresh fruit

In a bowl, whip cream and mascarpone together, then add the powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla until soft peaks form. Cut the baguette on the bias every 2.5 inches into approximately eight slices.

Make a slit on one side in the center of each slice and spoon in 2 tablespoons of the cream for each. In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, 1 teaspoon of vanilla and cinnamon. Place stuffed baguette slices in a shallow dish and soak this mixture for at least 10 minutes.

Heat butter in a nonstick pan over medium-low heat. Cook baguette slices on each side until golden brown.

While baguette slices are browning, heat a sauce pan over medium and add the bourbon. Let it cook down for one minute, then stir in the honey and maple syrup. Serve warm atop stuffed French toast. Garnish with fresh berries.

