New chef at The Brown Hotel shares his new love for Kentucky artisans one-bite at a time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The party season is in full swing, as Kentucky Derby 143 arrives. And one of Kentucky's oldest and most respected hotels has a new chef with a dedication to Kentucky Proud products.

The Brown Hotel's Chef James Adams is serving up all-Kentucky canapes to honor the best producers and artisans of the state in one-bite portions.

He's showing step-by-step how to create a Kenny's white cheddar grit cake and then top it with thinly sliced Applewood smoked bacon while sharing secrets to his bourbon-brown sugar glaze.

Adams is also spotlighting other favorites including his pan-fried drop biscuits with pimento cheese and crispy prosciutto; and a sage and corn cake with local country ham and bourbon reduction. He's using his expertise to help anyone throw a fabulous party that ensures your guests are impressed.



The Brown Hotel

335 W. Broadway

(502) 583-1234

www.brownhotel.com

Kenny's White Cheddar Grit Cakes

Servings: 12

1 cup Kenny's white cheddar sage, grated

8 ounces Weisenberger grits, cooked

½ whole milk

1 teaspoon salt

4 ounces pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 slices Applewood smoked bacon, cooked and sliced into 1 inch strips

4 ounces brown sugar

2 ounces favorite bourbon

1 bushel micro greens

In a large mixing bowl, combine grits, milk, cheese, salt and pepper. Stir thoroughly. Set aside to cool.

Once grit have cooled, scoop into little round patties 1 ounce each in size.

Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a hot cast iron skillet and sear patties until golden brown. Set aside for next step.

In a separate skillet, heat brown sugar and bourbon. Reduce until thick.

Sprinkle ham and drizzle bourbon glaze on each grit cake. Garnish with micro basil.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.