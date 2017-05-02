The top Derby collectibles and what they are worth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Triple Crown winner in more than 30 years reignited a passion for Derby collectibles.

Longtime friends Andy Albatys and Steve Witt light up this time of the year. The men can't hide their excitement about the Kentucky Derby. When it comes to collectible Derby items, these guys have either seen it, bought it or sold it.

"My first Derby was 1973. Secretariat won that year. He's the greatest horse on earth. How old were you? 16-years old. I was hooked," said Witt.

Witt now owns Kentucky Derby and Sports Memorabilia which is full of historical Derby items. Albatys has been an antique dealer for 30-years and owns a store on Douglass Loop. When it comes to collectible Derby items, these guys have either seen it, bought it or sold it.

They both agree the Derby glass is the most popular collectible.

"There are a lot of them. They started making Derby glasses in 1938 and have made them every year since. A lot of people brought them back as souvenirs," said Albatys.

"The rarest glass is a 1940 dated glass. It is a glass, not the aluminum tumbler. That glass is worth in excess of $15,000. From 1938 to probably into the 50s, the glasses are somewhat expensive. Those glasses are harder to come by and are more collectible," said Albatys.

"The glasses are less expensive from the 60s to 1973. A collection from 1974 forward is still a very attractive collection and you can buy one for a couple hundred dollars," said Albatys.

Locals also love to collect Kentucky Derby Festival pins.

"The first Pegasus pin was made in 1973. It was the 1973 Lewtan pin. It goes for between $750 to $1,200," said Witt.

"Then you go 74, 75, 76, 78 and 78. They made what's called the horse pins. Those pins range all the way from $40 to $60. People also love to collect the gold pins, the instant wins and the return pins. Those pins from 86, 87 and 88 are sold for around $400," said Witt.

Finally, Derby programs can be worth good money over time.

"The earliest program was a single sheet and it was the Jockey Club then. Later, they switched to a tri-fold program. In the 90s, Churchill Downs switched to the color booklet program. Most people are familiar with that type of program," said Albatys.

"I have heard of a 1919 Sir Barton that was sold. That's the first Triple Crown Winner. I would say that's the most valuable Derby program. I know of one that sold for more than $15,000. One of the most popular programs is the 1973 program. That's the year Secretariat won the Derby. That program is worth about $100 now," said Albatys.

Both men agree that you should not collect Derby items hoping to get a return on your investment. You should collect because you enjoy the items. If you are lucky, one day the items may be worth far more than you paid.

