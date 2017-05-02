Louisville man accused of trying to meet minor for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has arrested a Louisville man after authorities say he attempted to meet a minor for sex.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Thursday, April 27, at around 9 p.m.

Authorities say 35-year-old Scott Craven got into an online conversation with an undercover investigator who was posing as a child. The conversation quickly turned sexual, according to the arrest report, and Craven sent several sexually graphic videos and photos to the undercover investigator.

He also allegedly asked to meet so they could engage in sexual contact.

Craven was arrested Monday night at his home on Flair Knoll Drive, just south of the intersection of Rockford Lane and Cane Run Road. He's charged with engaging in the prohibited use of an electronics communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual contact.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.