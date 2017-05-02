POV | Louisville’s crisis of leadership

In a community like ours, there are no more important institutions than its major university, public school system and police department. But Louisville’s leadership in those areas has rarely been in more flux than right now.

Will any candidate for the U of L presidency, who possesses the necessary skills to reinstate the school’s prestige and public trust, actually be given the tools and cooperation to make it happen?

How will we help the next JCPS superintendent to overcome the built-in obstacles of busing, a bloated administrative staff and an overly dominant teachers union to achieve real academic progress? Remember, the last three superintendents, who were all competent, were forced out. With a sorry pattern like this, maybe the problem wasn’t the superintendents.

Some on the metro council are calling for police Chief Conrad to resign. That’s the easy part. It can get someone noticed politically, but it does not equate to leadership.

Before we do anything hasty, we should remember that perfect is the enemy of very good. We have a very good police chief, but it is unrealistic to expect him to be perfect. If he really were to go, I can promise you his replacement won’t be perfect.

Whoever we choose to run things, it’s critical that we unite behind those people to give them a fair shot at success.

