Former U of L basketball player Jaylen Johnson's marijuana conviction has been vacated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville men's basketball player Jaylen Johnson's guilty plea to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Ky., has been vacated and erased, according to court records. 

The case was "vacated," or thrown out, and sealed on Monday, though there is no explanation. 

Because the case was sealed, court officials in Woodford County told WDRB it no longer exists. However, the case is still in public court records. 

Once a case is sealed, it is supposed to disappear from public record. 

Woodford County Attorney Alan George said that, in general, defendants convicted of having a misdemeanor amount of marijuana can pay a penalty, complete a substance abuse program and then withdraw their guilty plea and have the conviction set aside and sealed. 

Johnson, 20, was pulled over March 22 for not having a visible license plate, according to a citation. The vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana, police said.

An officer searched the vehicle and found a Gatorade bottle with a suspected plastic bag of marijuana inside.

Johnson had agreed to pay a fine of $260.

Janetta Johnson, in an interview on Middays with Marques Maybin on 93.9 The Ville, last week said of the citation, according to a Courier-Journal story:

I want to let you guys know here in Louisville, don't believe what you read," she said. "That is a mess. I really don't know how much detail I can go into, but I will let you know this: Jaylen didn't know (anything) about that mess and how it even got there. He doesn't even know. He wasn't smoking weed. Rick Pitino and everybody believed him because he told the truth. They wanted him to plead guilty because they said it was half of a joint in a Gatorade bottle in the backseat somewhere. ... They were in the backwoods of Kentucky, and all I can say is I'm glad my son made it home safe.

At the time, Kenny Klein, a U of L spokesman, said in a text message, "We just became aware of the matter and have addressed it internally."

Johnson, who just finished his junior season, started 24 of 36 games at forward for the Cardinals last season and averaged eight points and nearly six rebounds per game. He hired an agent and will turn pro.

