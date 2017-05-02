Former U of L basketball player Jaylen Johnson's marijuana conviction has been vacated

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.More >>
Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.More >>
The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.More >>
He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."More >>
One person died Wednesday night after a crash on Taylor Boulevard.More >>
The problems on the first day of school that prompted school officials to cancel classes for day two.More >>
Police say it started when several people called UPS to say that their Apple Watches were never delivered...More >>
Jefferson District Court Judge David Holton is known for being Jefferson County's first Veterans Court judge and halting the controversial practice of routinely handcuffing and chaining children who appear in juvenile court.More >>
Chief Steve Conrad told Officer Zechariah Aubrey he intended to terminate him for lying and excessive use of force, but Aubrey appealed and Conrad dropped the most serious violations. Aubrey was instead suspended for 20 days.More >>
In addition, Chris Mattingly is cooperating with prosecutors in the criminal case of former Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell, who is charged with obstructing an investigation and aiding Mattingly.More >>
Officer Pablo Cano allegedly sexually abused the woman in June 2016, "while both in uniform and out of uniform," a Louisville woman claims.More >>
The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.More >>
In a filing Monday, Trump's attorneys asked the appeals court to overturn Judge David Hale's "clearly erroneous ruling" and dismiss the case.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
