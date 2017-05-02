Louisville man arrested several years after bank robbery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested several years after bank robbery

John Bistarkey (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) John Bistarkey (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man authorities say robbed a bank several years ago.

John Bistarkey, 35, was arrested Monday. A police report states that Bistarkey robbed a PNC Bank, located 4726 Dixie Highway, in 2011.

Authorities say Bistarkey entered the bank and presented a note demanding money. According to police, Bistarkey also threatened to kill the bank teller.

Police say Bistarkey got away in a blue Ford Escape after receiving money.

Investigators say he was identified by another person and was seen on Facebook wearing the same hat he had on during the robbery.

Bistarkey is charged with second-degree robbery.

He is being held at Metro Corrections on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

