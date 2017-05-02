RAW VIDEO | LMPD releases security and traffic info for 2017 Peg - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | LMPD releases security and traffic info for 2017 Pegasus Parade

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police outlined safety and security plans for this year's Pegasus Parade Tuesday morning.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says the department is more prepared than ever to keep the crowds safe, with more cameras and more officers in plain clothing patrolling the streets.

LMPD, along with Kentucky Derby Festival officials, released security plans this morning.

On Thursday, the 66th annual Pegasus Parade will march down Broadway. A crowd of nearly 200,000 is expected.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says this year, the Department will have increased rooftop security and cameras along the route, along with hundreds of officers -- both in uniform and in plain clothes -- assigned to work the sidewalks and areas behind the bleachers.

Chief Conrad mentioned the chaotic shooting scene that unfolded at last year's Pegasus Parade. Two teenagers were shot by other juveniles. No one was seriously hurt and officers had the shooters in custody, within seconds.

This year, Chief Conrad says officers will watch the crowds closely and asks those in attendance to be vigilant as well.

"This year hope is not enough," Conrad said. "If you see a problem, if you see a situation, if you see an argument that could turn into something more, please notify a nearby officer. If you don't see an officer nearby, please call 911. One of those plain clothes officers may be standing near you and you may not even realize it." 

Cars are not permitted along the parade route.

For a full list of road closure, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.