RAW VIDEO | LMPD releases security and traffic info for 2017 Pegasus Parade

Police say it started when several people called UPS to say that their Apple Watches were never delivered...

The problems on the first day of school that prompted school officials to cancel classes for day two.

No charges expected after pedestrian hit and killed on Taylor Boulevard

He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."

Shelbyville man arrested after 5-week-old brought to hospital with several fractured ribs

The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.

Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.

After 15 surgeries, Louisville boy with one of world's rarest disorders passes away

A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

UPDATE: LMPD Police Chief reacts to judge's decision to release suspect on HIP hours after murder

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police outlined safety and security plans for this year's Pegasus Parade Tuesday morning.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says the department is more prepared than ever to keep the crowds safe, with more cameras and more officers in plain clothing patrolling the streets.

LMPD, along with Kentucky Derby Festival officials, released security plans this morning.

On Thursday, the 66th annual Pegasus Parade will march down Broadway. A crowd of nearly 200,000 is expected.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says this year, the Department will have increased rooftop security and cameras along the route, along with hundreds of officers -- both in uniform and in plain clothes -- assigned to work the sidewalks and areas behind the bleachers.

Chief Conrad mentioned the chaotic shooting scene that unfolded at last year's Pegasus Parade. Two teenagers were shot by other juveniles. No one was seriously hurt and officers had the shooters in custody, within seconds.

This year, Chief Conrad says officers will watch the crowds closely and asks those in attendance to be vigilant as well.

"This year hope is not enough," Conrad said. "If you see a problem, if you see a situation, if you see an argument that could turn into something more, please notify a nearby officer. If you don't see an officer nearby, please call 911. One of those plain clothes officers may be standing near you and you may not even realize it."

Cars are not permitted along the parade route.

