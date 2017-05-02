Louisville plans to redevelop vacant Parkland grocery store - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville plans to redevelop vacant Parkland grocery store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has purchased a vacant Parkland grocery store with plans to redevelop it.

Mayor Greg Fischer says the purchase of the property at Virginia Avenue and S. 28th Street is the first step in the Parkland Neighborhood Plan. 

The city hopes to use the building to create an economic development boom. It also hopes to create destinations within walking distance of housing and workplaces.

