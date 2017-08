Churchill Downs releases post positions for 2017 Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs released the post positions for the 2017 Kentucky Oaks Tuesday morning.

The post positions are as follows:

1.

Horse: Ever So Clever

Jockey: Luis Contreras

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 20-1



2.

Horse: Lockdown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 20-1

3.

Horse: Mopotism

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 20-1

4.

Horse: Paradise Woods

Jockey: Flavien Prat

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 5-2

5.

Horse: Jordan's Henny

Jockey: Joe Rocco Jr.

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 30-1

6.

Horse: Vexatious

Jockey: Kent Desormeaux

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 20-1

7.

Horse: Farrell

Jockey: Channing Hill

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 5-1

8.

Horse: Sailor's Valentine

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 30-1

9.

Horse: Wicked Lick

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 30-1

10.

Horse: Miss Sky Warrior

Jockey: Paco Lopez

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 9-2

11.

Horse: Tequilita

Jockey: Luis Saez

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 20-1

12.

Horse: Daddys Lil Darling

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 20-1

13.

Horse: Abel Tasman

Jockey: Mike Smith

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 5-1

14.

Horse: Salty

Jockey: Joel Rosario

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 6-1

AE-15

Horse: Summer Luck

Jockey: Javier Castellano

TwinSpires.com Morning Line Odds by Mike Battaglia: 30-1

The 2017 Kentucky Oaks takes place on Friday.

