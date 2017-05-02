IMAGES | Backside at Churchill Downs - Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Backside at Churchill Downs - Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a rainy start to Derby week, Tuesday's weather was dry but cool. 

As we get closer to Derby Day, more and more people are showing up on the backside. Were you one of them? Check out the images and see if you can find yourself in one of the shots. 

[IMAGES: TUESDAY ON THE BACKSIDE OF CHURCHILL DOWNS DURING DERBY WEEK]

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.