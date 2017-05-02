Louisville native and Lady Gaga back-up dancer to teach dance at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville native and Lady Gaga back-up dancer to teach dance at Thurby

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dancer who stole the stage with Lady Gaga at this year's Superbowl is bringing a whole new groove to Churchill Downs.

Graham Breitenstein will teach his Mint Julep Shuffle to people on Thursday, during the event commonly known as "Thurby."

Lady Gaga's backup dancer crafted a groove just for his hometown. Everyone in the plaza on Thursday can learn it -- and the best performer wins a prize for Oaks and Derby.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

