GE Appliances to remove hotel AC unit line from Louisville Appliance Park

Investors bid up shares of Louisville-based Papa John’s International on Wednesday after the Louisville-based company said it would increase debt to fund $500 million in stock buy-backs over the next year to 18 months.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. reported higher than expected earnings in the April-June quarter and said it will be in a better position to earn extra payments from the federal government in 2018 for its bread-and-butter Medicare Advantage business.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals inspected Gov. Matt Bevin’s home in Anchorage on Tuesday as a part of dispute over the property’s value for tax purposes.More >>
GE Appliances is moving forward with a plan to shift production of a hotel-room air conditioner from Louisville, but the 140 employees who work on the line will be able to get other jobs within Louisville Appliance Park, the company said Friday.More >>
A special government fund set up in 1983 to help pay for uninsured patients at University of Louisville Hospital, the city’s safety net hospital for the poor, will be dissolved soon as officials say it’s no longer needed because of Kentucky’s expansion of Medicaid.More >>
Despite rainy weather, a “strong” Kentucky Derby week helped Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc. report net income of $78 million in the second quarter of the year, a 12 percent increase from the same period in 2016.More >>
The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development has agreed to provide $1.3 million in state funds to a new nonprofit organization that aims to get more nonstop flights at Louisville International Airport by offering subsides to airlines.More >>
Passport Health Plan is adding to the West Louisville site where it plans to construct an office building to house its roughly 550 employees. The nonprofit managed care organization, which administers Medicaid benefits in the region, spent just shy of $1.2 million on real estate this month.More >>
