BOZICH | Is the Kentucky Derby still one of America's Top 10 sports events?

The Western Kentucky football team was snubbed in the USA Today pre-season coaches poll on Thursday but a game-by-game look at the WKU season shows more success ahead.More >>
Kentucky has not won eight games in a season since 2007. Can Mark Stoops guide the improved Wildcats to that number this season?More >>
In Las Vegas, the over-under projected win total for the Louisville football team is 9.5. ESPN pegs the Cardinals at fewer than 9 wins. Can U of L get to 10 wins? It's a tricky path.More >>
The real villain in the Matt Elam-Greg McElroy dust-up. Nick Saban for college football commissioner. John Feinstein tees up North Carolina. Why AAU basketball stinks. Monday Muse.More >>
The status of Rick Stansbury's signature recruit at WKU is in doubt, but other coaches have shown it's possible to win without the Stansbury drama in Bowling Green.More >>
Over the last six seasons, Willie Taggart, Bobby Petrino and Jeff Brohm raised the expectations at new football coach Mike Sanford will face at Western Kentucky.More >>
Former U of L quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will answer questions from the media for first time in 11 months Thursday. Bridgewater, Calvin Pryor and Marcus Smith face uncertain NFL futures.More >>
September games that matter for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU. Phil Steele's warning for the Cards. Nick Saban's warning for high school football. The Monday Muse.More >>
Kentucky has not won eight games in a season since 2007. Can Mark Stoops guide the improved Wildcats to that number this season?More >>
The Preakness was supposed to be a two-horse racing between Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire. Cloud Computing did not get the memo Saturday.More >>
Rick Bozich and Tom Lane dodged flying rocks outside Pimlico Friday morning before huddling with trainers like Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas to make a prediction for the Preakness.More >>
At the Preakness, the talk is about the Kentucky Derby, Always Dreaming, the Triple Crown and (as usual) the future of Pimlico.More >>
There's a three-way tie for pre-season Number One in college hoops in Las Vegas; Still no NFL calls for Devonte Fields; Thad Matta to the Hot Seat.More >>
It's less than six weeks until the 2017 NBA Draft -- and local college stars like Donovan MItchell, Hamidou Diallo, OG Anunoby, De'Aaron Fox and Thomas Bryant are jockeying for position.More >>
He and trainer Todd Pletcher are scheduled to arrive in Baltimore for the Preakness around 9:30 Tuesday morning.More >>
Which program has the NBA Early Entry rule hurt more recently -- Kentucky or Louisville? An early college hoops pre-season Top 25. Readers' Top 10 sporting events. Monday Muse.More >>
