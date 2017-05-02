Victim dies at University Hospital after shooting Tuesday in southwest Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 1 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lucerne Avenue off Lees Lane in the Riverside Gardens neighborhood, which is just south of Rubbertown.

Mitchell says officers found the victim when they arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

Neighbors upset by the violence say the area is typically peaceful and quiet.

"I'm mad, yeah, because like I said it was a nice neighborhood," Pam Lewis said. "We knew all of our neighbors. My whole family just about lives out here. You know, it's time to stop it, it really is. It's upsetting."

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this point.

