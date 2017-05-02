Victim dies at University Hospital after shooting Tuesday in sou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim dies at University Hospital after shooting Tuesday in southwest Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 1 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lucerne Avenue off Lees Lane in the Riverside Gardens neighborhood, which is just south of Rubbertown. 

Mitchell says officers found the victim when they arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

Neighbors upset by the violence say the area is typically peaceful and quiet. 

"I'm mad, yeah, because like I said it was a nice neighborhood," Pam Lewis said. "We knew all of our neighbors. My whole family just about lives out here. You know, it's time to stop it, it really is. It's upsetting."

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this point.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.