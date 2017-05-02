Authorities identify man and woman found shot to death in Chickasaw home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has released the identities of two people found dead in their home in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue Monday around 2 p.m. to perform a welfare check and found the victims.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse, the victims have been identified as 60-year-old Eugene Turner and 72-year-old Sudella Davis. Pryse says both people lived at the home and both died from gunshot wounds.

A man who said he was a friend of Turner's says he is heartbroken after hearing about his death.

"[He was] a well-liked, well-known individual," Vincent Henderson said, adding that he would go out of his way to help anyone.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.

