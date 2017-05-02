Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by U of L students against authors - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by U of L students against authors, publisher of 'Breaking Cardinal Rules'

Hard cover edition of Katina Powell's Breaking Cardinal Rules (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford) Hard cover edition of Katina Powell's Breaking Cardinal Rules (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by University of Louisville students against the authors and publisher of a supposed "tell-all" book that outlined claims that escorts were paid to have sex with U of L basketball players.

Circuit Judge Mitch Perry dismissed the claims against Katina Powell and Dick Cady, co-authors of "Breaking Cardinal Rules," as well as IBJ Publishers, the publisher of the book.

Newly crowned Miss Kentucky USA Kyle Hornback, U of L students, the owner of a local barber shop and women who claim they were misrepresented by Powell all disputed claims made in the book.

Judge Perry also dismissed a counterclaim by the authors and publisher against the plaintiffs.

A lawsuit by seven women who are actually pictured in the book remains ongoing. The trial is scheduled June 2018. On Tuesday, there was a pretrial hearing to work out some details before the trial starts.

Powell's book led to a self-imposed punishment for U of L's basketball program and a major investigation by the NCAA, but now she could be on the hot seat.

"She stood up in this community and told a truthful story that people didn't want to hear," said Larry Wilder, Powell's attorney.

The women who are suiting Powell claim the book falsely accused them of being prostitutes.

"What are your damages when you are an entertainer who basically has been advertised in this book as an entertainer?" Wilder asked. "We believe that the fact that the university has been punished in the manner that it has certainly substantiates the truthfulness of the book."

Powell has claimed she provided female escorts for basketball recruits, but Wilder admits U of L head coach Rick Pitino was likely unaware.

"There seems to be absolutely no proof that Coach Pitino had actual knowledge of anything that was going on."

