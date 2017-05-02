Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by U of L students against authors, publisher of 'Breaking Cardinal Rules'

41-year-old Alberto Madrigal was pulled over and arrested Monday in Crestwood.

Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.

Some students were picked up late and others were not picked up at all.

Derrick Miller says he's tired of losing his former players to crime and gun violence. Yesterday, he lost Robert Leachman.

Change requires customers to have a box for every TV

It happened in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road near Riedley Road in Shively.

6-year-old dies after being hit by car in Shively

A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

LMPD Police Chief reacts to judge's decision to release suspect on HIP hours after murder

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

Photo from "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen," from Indianapolis Business Journal Book Publishing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by University of Louisville students against the authors and publisher of a supposed "tell-all" book that outlined claims that escorts were paid to have sex with U of L basketball players.

Circuit Judge Mitch Perry dismissed the claims against Katina Powell and Dick Cady, co-authors of "Breaking Cardinal Rules," as well as IBJ Publishers, the publisher of the book.

Newly crowned Miss Kentucky USA Kyle Hornback, U of L students, the owner of a local barber shop and women who claim they were misrepresented by Powell all disputed claims made in the book.

Judge Perry also dismissed a counterclaim by the authors and publisher against the plaintiffs.

A lawsuit by seven women who are actually pictured in the book remains ongoing. The trial is scheduled June 2018. On Tuesday, there was a pretrial hearing to work out some details before the trial starts.

Powell's book led to a self-imposed punishment for U of L's basketball program and a major investigation by the NCAA, but now she could be on the hot seat.

"She stood up in this community and told a truthful story that people didn't want to hear," said Larry Wilder, Powell's attorney.

The women who are suiting Powell claim the book falsely accused them of being prostitutes.

"What are your damages when you are an entertainer who basically has been advertised in this book as an entertainer?" Wilder asked. "We believe that the fact that the university has been punished in the manner that it has certainly substantiates the truthfulness of the book."

Powell has claimed she provided female escorts for basketball recruits, but Wilder admits U of L head coach Rick Pitino was likely unaware.

"There seems to be absolutely no proof that Coach Pitino had actual knowledge of anything that was going on."

