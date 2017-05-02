Kentucky's attorney general hosts fundraiser to fight human traf - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky's attorney general hosts fundraiser to fight human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are working to eradicate the dark side of Derby.

Attorney General Andy Beshear hosted a fundraiser Tuesday to raise awareness about human trafficking. The event raised money for the Kristy Love Foundation, which helps human trafficking survivors.

The Foundation's president says the number of human trafficking victims she helps nearly doubles around Derby time.

"We see, around Derby, through no fault of its own, because it's a big sporting event, trafficking increases with folks coming from out of town," said Beshear. 

Beshear is also scheduled to hold an anti-trafficking prayer service Tuesday afternoon at Jefferson Square Park.

