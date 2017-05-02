Louisville man holds fundraiser to give away gun locks to local - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man holds fundraiser to give away gun locks to local gun owners

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Luther Brown, president and founder of the Board for Change, spent Tuesday afternoon selling rib dinners in west Louisville to raise money for summer youth educational programs.

Board of Change is a non-profit organization created to educated children about the danger of guns. That hits close to home for Brown, who's grandson, 8-year-old grandson Andre O'Neal Jr. was killed last year when a man inadvertently fired a gun next to the child.

And last week, a Louisville 3-year old girl was accidentally shot in the shoulder by another child. 

"It is obvious there are plenty of guns, but we did not focus on the children that are in the homes where these guns are," Brown said.

Brown said he was able to put at least a 100 gun locks in the hands of gun owners Tuesday, and he's confident they will reduce gun violence involving children.

"I've heard now lately, people continuously saying, 'I'm going to get a gun. I'm going to get a gun,'" Brown said. "And I suggest to them, 'I'm not saying don't get a gun, but if you do get a gun, practice safe gun storage.'"

Metro Council Members and LMPD's Second Division donated the gun locks. 

