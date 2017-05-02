Louisville man holds fundraiser to give away gun locks to local gun owners

No charges expected after pedestrian hit and killed on Taylor Boulevard

No charges expected after pedestrian hit and killed on Taylor Boulevard

He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."

He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."

Shelbyville man arrested after 5-week-old brought to hospital with several fractured ribs

Shelbyville man arrested after 5-week-old brought to hospital with several fractured ribs

Change requires customers to have a box for every TV

Change requires customers to have a box for every TV

The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.

The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.

Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.

Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.

Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.

Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.

After 15 surgeries, Louisville boy with one of world's rarest disorders passes away

After 15 surgeries, Louisville boy with one of world's rarest disorders passes away

A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

LMPD Police Chief reacts to judge's decision to release suspect on HIP hours after murder

LMPD Police Chief reacts to judge's decision to release suspect on HIP hours after murder

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Luther Brown, president and founder of the Board for Change, spent Tuesday afternoon selling rib dinners in west Louisville to raise money for summer youth educational programs.

Board of Change is a non-profit organization created to educated children about the danger of guns. That hits close to home for Brown, who's grandson, 8-year-old grandson Andre O'Neal Jr. was killed last year when a man inadvertently fired a gun next to the child.

And last week, a Louisville 3-year old girl was accidentally shot in the shoulder by another child.

"It is obvious there are plenty of guns, but we did not focus on the children that are in the homes where these guns are," Brown said.

Brown said he was able to put at least a 100 gun locks in the hands of gun owners Tuesday, and he's confident they will reduce gun violence involving children.

"I've heard now lately, people continuously saying, 'I'm going to get a gun. I'm going to get a gun,'" Brown said. "And I suggest to them, 'I'm not saying don't get a gun, but if you do get a gun, practice safe gun storage.'"

Metro Council Members and LMPD's Second Division donated the gun locks.

Related Stories:

Man whose gun killed 8-year-old: 'It just slipped right out of my fingers'

Metro Council and LMPD hope giving out gun locks will protect kids

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.