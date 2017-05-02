Early designs for Louisville Thoroughbred Society released - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Early designs for Louisville Thoroughbred Society released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new home for horseracing is coming to downtown Louisville. 

Early designs for the new Louisville Thoroughbred Society were unveiled on Tuesday. The private club for members of the horseracing industry will take up space in the old Fetzer building near the intersection of S. 2nd Street and W. Main Street. 

Plans call for a bar, a restaurant and a partnering production studio called The Pressbox.

"It's going to help prove that Louisville is the mecca for the horseracing fan," said trainer Dale Romans. "It will be a place where handicappers can hang out with trainers and jockeys and those like-minded in thoroughbred racing. It's a great place to come down and tell your bad beat stories." 

There will be an application process and a membership fee to join the club, but those specifics are not set yet. 

Organizers hope to open The Louisville Thoroughbred Society in time for the 2018 Breeders Cup. 

