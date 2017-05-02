'Dynamic duo' manages artwork on walls of Churchill Downs

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.More >>
Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.More >>
Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.More >>
Change requires customers to have a box for every TVMore >>
The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.More >>
It happened in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road near Riedley Road in Shively.More >>
He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."More >>
