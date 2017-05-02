Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.More >>
A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.More >>
Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.More >>
Twenty-month-old Oakley Tate Schweitzer suffered from Med 12 Associated Syndrome, a disorder only two other people in the world suffer from.More >>
Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.More >>
Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.More >>
Change requires customers to have a box for every TVMore >>
Change requires customers to have a box for every TVMore >>
The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.More >>
The Metropolitan Sewer District is budgeting $200 million for the Ohio River Tunnel project to improve water quality in Louisville.More >>
It happened in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road near Riedley Road in Shively.More >>
It happened in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road near Riedley Road in Shively.More >>
He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."More >>
He allegedly admitted to committing "abusive acts" toward the child while "under stress and frustration."More >>
Clint Murphy, a key official in Indiana's oversight of the Ohio River Bridges Project, had been suspended June 22 before he was let go on July 6, according to his personnel file.More >>
Clint Murphy, a key official in Indiana's oversight of the Ohio River Bridges Project, had been suspended June 22 before he was let go on July 6, according to his personnel file.More >>
The eTrans Group sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last year, alleging that the agency interfered with the company’s ability to do its work as adviser to the states on tolling issues.More >>
The eTrans Group sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last year, alleging that the agency interfered with the company’s ability to do its work as adviser to the states on tolling issues.More >>
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
About 87,980 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up more than 3 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>