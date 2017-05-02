Investigation into former Bardstown mayor turned over to Commonw - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Investigation into former Bardstown mayor turned over to Commonwealth's Attorney

Posted: Updated:
Former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty Former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to send its investigation into former Mayor John Royalty to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

The investigation will then be reviewed to see if criminal charges are warranted.

The city council's investigation revealed back in March that Royalty abused his power and violated privacy laws in an attempted to ruin the reputation of councilwoman Keshia Copeland before last year's election. Royalty has previously called the investigation a "witch hunt."

Royalty was then voted out of office last month.

Related Stories:

Bardstown Mayor John Royalty voted out of office by city council

Investigation alleges abuse of power, other charges against Bardstown Mayor John Royalty

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.