VIDEO | Fern Creek special needs student gets surprise 'prom-posal' at school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fern Creek High School special needs student got a surprise Tuesday afternoon: a "prom-posal" from Darth Vader!

The big moment came during halftime of a Special Olympics basketball game at Fern Creek.

Travis Bailey's friend McKenzie Goldsmith dressed up as Vader, because Bailey's a big Star Wars fan, and asked him to be her date.

"He got the big smile and immediately wanted to hug her," said Donna and David Bailey, Travis' parents. "McKenzie is an awesome girl and has been a friend of Travis since they've been in school."

Bailey and Goldsmith are part of Fern Creek High School's Best Buddies program, which matches students with disabilities with those without disabilities.

Bailey is pretty popular at the school. In fact, he's known as the mayor of Fern Creek.

The school's prom is next Saturday.

