JCPS chief academic officer Lisa Herring named superintendent in Birmingham, Ala.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools chief academic officer Lisa Herring was named the superintendent of Birmingham City Schools in Alabama on Tuesday night.

Herring, who has been with JCPS since August 2016, was also being considered as a candidate for interim superintendent of JCPS. Reporters spotted her Sunday after she interviewed with the Jefferson County Board of Education during a four-hour closed session meeting.

The Birmingham announcement came as the JCPS board met Tuesday night in executive session for more than three hours to discuss the possible appointment of an individual. It is unknown who else (or how many people) the JCPS school board has interviewed for the interim superintendent position.

Shortly after the Birmingham school board voted 6-3 to name Herring their top choice and offer her a $202,000 salary, the JCPS school board emerged out of their executive session to announce no action had been taken. They adjourned the meeting at 8:15 p.m.

Herring could not be reached for immediate comment late Tuesday to confirm whether or not she had accepted the Birmingham job offer. That meeting was contentious at times, with board members debating back and forth on their pick for superintendent.

Birmingham has an enrollment of about 24,000 students and is the second largest school district in Alabama.

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens announced April 13 she would resign from the district effective July 1.

Hargens will continue to earn her $276,000 salary for the 2016-17 year and she will walk away with about $200,000 in deferred annuity, sick and vacation days and health care benefits.

According to her new contract, Hargens will continue to "cooperate with the board in developing and implementing a transition plan that will assist the person who is appointed by the board to serve in the position of interim superintendent or superintendent beginning July 2, to be fully prepared on that date to assume the duties of such position."

Each of the seven JCPS school board members declined to comment after Tuesday's meeting.

If Herring takes the job, JCPS will need to find a new chief academic officer after spending most of the 2015-16 year without one, following the resignation of Dewey Hensley.

