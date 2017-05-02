Hundreds of volunteers help clean up park after tornado hits Gos - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds of volunteers help clean up park after tornado hits Goshen

Posted: Updated:

GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of volunteers, many of them students, helped with clean-up efforts at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve on Tuesday afternoon.

An EF-1 tornado ripped through the 170-acre park just before midnight Friday and destroyed more than 300 large trees. The tornado was on the ground for nearly one mile.

“When I came the morning right after the storm and saw so many majestic trees toppled, it was like someone kicked me in the gut,” said Park Executive Director Tavia Cathcart Brown.

North Oldham Middle School and North Oldham High School canceled after-school sports activities Tuesday so students could help in park cleanup for several hours.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts also pitched in, carrying as many sticks and branches as they could to lay along the road for trailers to pick up.

“I am just thinking ‘this is bad,’ so I am thinking I really got to be here instead of just playing with friends and everything … helping out,” said 9-year old Ferenc Nagy, a Boy Scout with Troop 154.

Many of the trees that were several decades old were snapped like twigs in the 95-mph winds. Fortunately, no one was injured in the storm.

Local tree-trimming companies donated their time to help in the clean-up the Preserve. The privately-funded park does not have chainsaws large enough to cut through the largest trees. Some of them are more than 11 feet around.

The weather Tuesday afternoon was sunny and 70 degrees, which helped in bring out more volunteers. However, Friday’s night’s tornado was the type of weather the students never want to see again. 

“Just looking at the damage after, this is the first time I have seen Creasey, and it’s a lot more than I expected,” said North Oldham Middle School student Ben Becerra.  “We used to run through this park all the time.”

Park officials say there will be more days of clean-up efforts, but thanks to hundreds of volunteers Tuesday, most of the debris has been removed.

Many of those who helped out plan on being back to the park in the fall when new trees will be planted.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.