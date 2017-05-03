Daily Racing Form's Marty McGee examines the Oaks and Derby field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Daily Racing Form's Marty McGee has been on the backside of Churchill Downs for years.

This year we caught up with the McGee family -- Marty, Paul and Molly -- on the Wednesday before Derby.

"I like Gunnevera and I like Hence and Tapwrit and McCraken," Marty said. "All of them are closers, and I think it's gonna be a fast pace.

Out of those three, Marty thinks only one will finish first. "Gunnevera. He's a great story. I was in Florida quite a bit this winter, and saw a couple of his races, and I think that he's going to be coming on at the end."

Paul McGee, a horse trainer himself, says he likes McCraken.

"I like McCraken," Paul said. "I think he really needed the race in the Bluegrass. He had a good mental move in the Bluegrass,and got a little bit tired. I think he missed some training the month prior to the Bluegrass so I think he'll really benefit and run well on Saturday."

Marty's daughter, Molly, is a student at U of L, says she is fresh off of studying from finals week, and is still studying the field before making her final picks. Although she has plenty of experts in the family, Molly says "you've got to pick your own horse."

Marty says Tapwrit is a good bet for a good payoff, while Paul thinks Battle of Midway is a good bet for a good price.

You can follow Marty McGee on Twitter.

