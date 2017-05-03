East coast horses like Irish War Cry are creating buzz for Kentu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

East coast horses like Irish War Cry are creating buzz for Kentucky Derby 143

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- East coast horses like Irish War Cry are creating buzz for Kentucky Derby 143.

The Daily Racing Form's Dave Grening covers the New York racing circuit. But Kentucky Derby week he heads to Churchill Downs to check out the 3-year-old prospects.

Grening says he thinks McCraken will win the Derby this year. "His two workouts that I've seen here since I've been here have been tremendous.... He looks well. If he had won the Bluegrass he'd be the overwhelming favorite.

"I'm looking for the horse that's sort of coming up to it the best, and from what I've seen visually he looks to be that one." 

Irish War cry also looks good, but is still a mystery. "He came here yesterday, it was his first day on the race track," Grening said. He was a little bit feisty, but that's to be expected. He was pretty fresh."

To read Dave's columns, go to www.drf.com and  follow him on Twitter.

