LMPD ready to keep Oaks and Derby crowds safe with increased security

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Louisville Metro Police officers will be on duty around the city and at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad talks about the steps being taken to ensure everyone stays safe. Churchill Downs will no longer allow re-entry on Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks days for ticketed patrons who leave the grounds.They hope that will cut down on wait times at entry gates and concern for those victimized by the sale of counterfeit tickets and wristbands outside the gates.

The list of items that cannot be carried into the track by guests on Kentucky Oaks and Derby days was expanded to include selfie sticks and remote-controlled aircraft, including drones.

Permitted Items on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days:

Food items in clear plastic bags (maximum size 18" X 18" - no trash bags)*

"Box" lunches in clear plastic bags or containers (maximum size 18" X 18" - no trash bags)

Water and soft drinks - plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)

Purses, but none larger than 12" in any dimension (subject to search)

Baby/diaper bags - only if accompanied by a child (subject to search)

Small cameras - none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6" or more **

Binoculars

Sunscreen (non-glass containers only)

Small personal music systems, radios and televisions** (No boom boxes)

Cellular phones, smart phones and tablets**

Seat cushions smaller than 15"X15" that do not contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps

Strollers (ONLY if carrying a child)

Chairs (Gate 3 ONLY)

Blankets & tarpaulins (Gates 1 & 3 ONLY)

* Limit of two bags per person

** Patrons could be required to turn on electronic items

Banned Items on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days:

Coolers (Styrofoam coolers, ice available at infield purchase points)

Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers

Pop-Up or Patron Tents- no poles or stakes of any kind

Laptop Computers and Camcorders

Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6" or larger

Tripods

Selfie Sticks

Purses larger than 12" in any dimension

Grills

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal Substances

Thermoses

Backpacks

Luggage (includes briefcases)

Duffel bags

Wagons

Umbrellas

Weapons (including knives)

Fireworks, noisemakers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper sprays

Drones and remote controlled aircraft

Hoverboards

Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)

Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.