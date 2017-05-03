Chef Anoosh Shariat shares recipe for mini lamb chops accented - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Chef Anoosh Shariat shares recipe for mini lamb chops accented with a splash of bourbon

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon makes everything better for the Kentucky Derby. And a splash of Kentucky's favorite recipe can add a something special to entertaining.

Chef Anoosh Shariat is sharing a dish perfect for Derby parties and entertaining at home. He's making a mini lamb hop with mint and asparagus with bourbon pecan butter.  He says this is a dish that can impress your guests.

Shariat has been a chef in the Louisville food scene since the early 90s, and he is now chef/owner of two restaurants in town: Noosh Nosh and Anoosh Bistro, both located just off the Watterson on Brownsboro Rd.

The Derby is a very exciting (and busy) time for Louisville restaurants. Chef Anoosh is featuring Derby-inspired cuisine at both restaurants including a Hot Brown pizza at Noosh Nosh.

Anoosh Bistro
4864 Brownsboro Center
Louisville, Kentucky 40207
http://anooshbistro.com/
(Located in front of the shopping center on Brownsboro Road at the Watterson Expressway)
Anoosh Bistro is open for dinner Monday through Saturday, beginning at 5 pm.
For Oaks and Derby reservations, call 502-690-6585.

Noosh Nosh
4816 Brownsboro Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
(Located in the shopping center on Brownsboro Road at the Watterson Expressway)
http://www.nooshnosh.com/

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oaks and Derby days.
Oaks & Derby boxed lunches are packed and available to take to the track for $15.
For reservations 48 hours in advance, call  502-205-2888

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.