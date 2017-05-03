Chef Anoosh Shariat shares recipe for mini lamb chops accented with a splash of bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon makes everything better for the Kentucky Derby. And a splash of Kentucky's favorite recipe can add a something special to entertaining.

Chef Anoosh Shariat is sharing a dish perfect for Derby parties and entertaining at home. He's making a mini lamb hop with mint and asparagus with bourbon pecan butter. He says this is a dish that can impress your guests.

Shariat has been a chef in the Louisville food scene since the early 90s, and he is now chef/owner of two restaurants in town: Noosh Nosh and Anoosh Bistro, both located just off the Watterson on Brownsboro Rd.

The Derby is a very exciting (and busy) time for Louisville restaurants. Chef Anoosh is featuring Derby-inspired cuisine at both restaurants including a Hot Brown pizza at Noosh Nosh.

Anoosh Bistro

4864 Brownsboro Center

Louisville, Kentucky 40207

http://anooshbistro.com/

(Located in front of the shopping center on Brownsboro Road at the Watterson Expressway)

Anoosh Bistro is open for dinner Monday through Saturday, beginning at 5 pm.

For Oaks and Derby reservations, call 502-690-6585.

Noosh Nosh

4816 Brownsboro Rd.

Louisville, KY 40207

(Located in the shopping center on Brownsboro Road at the Watterson Expressway)

http://www.nooshnosh.com/

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oaks and Derby days.

Oaks & Derby boxed lunches are packed and available to take to the track for $15.

For reservations 48 hours in advance, call 502-205-2888

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.