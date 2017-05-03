Experts in the know: The latest Derby and Oaks insights from the WDRB Sports team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby week means the WDRB sports team is fanning out at Churchill Downs to know what's happening.

We're talking with all of them to get the word first hand on how all the Derby and Oaks horses are preparing over their final days before the race.

To read daily updates from WDRB Sports, CLICK HERE.

http://www.wdrb.com/category/123964/wdrb-louisville-kentucky-indiana-sports

You can also follow them on Twitter:

Tom Lane @TomLaneWDRB

John Lewis @JohnWDRB

Mike Lacett @MikeLacett

Rick Bozich @RickBozich

Eric Crawford @EricCrawford

Katie George @Katie_George05

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.