"Run for the Roses" cake from Adrienne & Company perfect for Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby celebrations always need good food and a delicious dessert.  And a special cake can add a pop of color to any party. 

Adrienne & Company cake artist Adrienne Pasquantino Holland is sharing an easy Derby themed cake.   The cake is covered with red rosets around the sides are decorated with a chocolate horse head medallion. And it's topped with the words "Derby 143."

The Adrienne & Company empire has expanded to three locations--Jeffersonville, Floyds Knobs and New Albany.  The family-owned operations each serve up sweet and savory treats including sandwiches, pasta, cookies, cakes, donuts and their popular cannolis. 

They're now offering boxed lunches packed up to take to the track for Thurby, Oaks and Derby.  You can order your choice of Benedictine turkey club, a strawberry & pecan summer salad, a Derby snack pack with mini-chicken biscuits or their Triple Crown sandwich with ham, capicola, pepperoni and the works.  Plus each lunch comes with dessert and costs between $9 and $11. 

Adrienne & Co. Bakery and Café
129 W. Court Ave.
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Phone: (812) 282-2665
Fax: (877) 648-4329
http://cakestoday.com

Adrienne & Company - New Albany 
133 E. Market Street
New Albany, IN
(812) 949-2334
https://www.facebook.com/Adrienne-Co-New-Albany-211294302593748/

Adrienne and Co. Donuts and Desserts
Bakery,  Donuts & Bagels and Dessert Restaurant
5801 U.S. 150, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119
(812) 923-0011
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Amazing-Glaze-Donut-Company/336867630738

